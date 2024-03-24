B. Riley Comments on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadre in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Cadre Trading Down 1.1 %

Cadre stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cadre by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cadre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

