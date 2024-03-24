B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Trading 2.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.64. 75,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

