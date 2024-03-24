B. Riley Weighs in on Envela Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Envela in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of ELA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.09. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

