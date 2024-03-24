B. Riley Weighs in on Envela Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Envela in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Envela Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ELA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.09. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.