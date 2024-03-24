BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 1%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

BAIC Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

