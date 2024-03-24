Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 1.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

