Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.67. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 661,165 shares.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,820,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747,410 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

