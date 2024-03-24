Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.67. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 661,165 shares.
Banco Santander Trading Up 2.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,820,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747,410 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.