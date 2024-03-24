Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

