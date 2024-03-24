Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 1,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Banxa Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
