Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 1,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Banxa Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.