Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) were up 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 160,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 35,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.
