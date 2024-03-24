Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.