Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $30.66.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
