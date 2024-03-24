Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Down to $59.01

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $56.91. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 13,550 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

