BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 0.9%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 5,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BEST by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BEST by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

