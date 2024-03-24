Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
