Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

