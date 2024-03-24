Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.