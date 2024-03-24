Bit Digital, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Down 6.6 %

BTBT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 43.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

