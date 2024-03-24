BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Down 0.4%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

About BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

