BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.99

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 88,219 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.