Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

