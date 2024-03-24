Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

