Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (GLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLX. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
