Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.