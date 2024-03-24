Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) PT at $110.00

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

