Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $14.17

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

AGTI opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

