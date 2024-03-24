Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $191.83

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after acquiring an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

