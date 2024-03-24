Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $115.36

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

