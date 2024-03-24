Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $2,505.46

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,522.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,882.04 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,609.13 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,579.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,246.70.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

