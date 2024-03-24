Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $36.33

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of DGII opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Digi International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $6,892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 44.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 139,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

