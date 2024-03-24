Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $56.75

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

