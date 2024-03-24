Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $93.20

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP
IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
