Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $93.20

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

