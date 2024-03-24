Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 310.63

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.94).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 277.40 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,469.39%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,426.84). Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

