Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $45.20

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $49.08.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

