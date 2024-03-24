Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target at $7.29

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.01. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

