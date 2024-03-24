Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $62.11

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

PEGA stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,848 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

