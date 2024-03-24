Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 602.40

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 634.50 ($8.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.19) to GBX 688 ($8.76) in a report on Friday.

Get Redrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redrow

Insider Activity at Redrow

Redrow Price Performance

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). 25.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.94, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 567.35. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.62 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,906.25%.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.