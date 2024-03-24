Brokers Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

