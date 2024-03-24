Brokers Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

