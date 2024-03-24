Brokers Offer Predictions for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

