Brokers Offer Predictions for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.