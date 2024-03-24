Brokers Offer Predictions for OmniAb, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OmniAb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

OABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

