Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.30% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 160.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

