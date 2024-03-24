Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $93.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

