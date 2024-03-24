BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 583.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.00%.

BTCS opened at $1.30 on Friday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

