BTIG Research Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.55.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

