BTIG Research Increases SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target to $15.00

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

SFL stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.74.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. SFL’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $9,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 868,813 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SFL by 1,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 845,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 795,428 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

