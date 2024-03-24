BTIG Research Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 223,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

