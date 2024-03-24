Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $226.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

