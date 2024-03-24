BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 4.6 %

BZFD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

