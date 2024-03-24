California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.15. 466,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,004,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources
California Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
