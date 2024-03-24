California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.15. 466,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,004,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,713,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

