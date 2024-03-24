Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 165

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 300.86, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.