Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 165

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 300.86, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
