Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Target Price to GBX 967

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aquis Exchange Stock Up 1.6 %
Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.10.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
