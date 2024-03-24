Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Target Price to GBX 967

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aquis Exchange Stock Up 1.6 %

Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.10.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

